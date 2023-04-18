Hall Co.

The Hall County planning board gave a nod of recommendation for a proposed seven-acre planned office development (POD) in South Hall on Winder Hwy.

The board voted unanimously Monday (April 17) to recommend approval of applicant Maroun Aoun’s request to amend the conditions of a POD to allow for a development of mixed offices.

