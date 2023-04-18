The Hall County planning board gave a nod of recommendation for a proposed seven-acre planned office development (POD) in South Hall on Winder Hwy.
The board voted unanimously Monday (April 17) to recommend approval of applicant Maroun Aoun’s request to amend the conditions of a POD to allow for a development of mixed offices.
No one spoke in opposition to the project during public comment. The request will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on May 25.
The proposed site is located at 4240 Winder Hwy. Six conditions were included with the recommendation of approval. The planning board modified a condition to require a 50-foot undisturbed buffer at the rear property line.
The original proposed use for the property was a daycare center when approved by the Hall County Board of Commissioners in 2021, but the property user backed out of the deal.
According to planning documents, the applicant intends to use two buildings, totaling 2,700 square feet, as office space. Future expansion will include the redevelopment of the western portion of the property, including two existing structures totaling 20,400 square feet for additional office area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.