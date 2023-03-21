Hall Co.

Leaders of a South Hall church seeking a variance to allow a metal structure to serve as its sanctuary received an endorsement from the Hall County Planning Commission — with a major stipulation.

On Monday (March 20), Hall County planners unanimously approved a variance for the 38-foot tall prefabricated metal for Bethel Faith Baptist Church on nine acres at 3331 Friendship Church Rd. But the board also approved the recommendation of nine conditions for the project, including the requirement of masonry siding on three sides of the metal building, excluding the rear.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.