Leaders of a South Hall church seeking a variance to allow a metal structure to serve as its sanctuary received an endorsement from the Hall County Planning Commission — with a major stipulation.
On Monday (March 20), Hall County planners unanimously approved a variance for the 38-foot tall prefabricated metal for Bethel Faith Baptist Church on nine acres at 3331 Friendship Church Rd. But the board also approved the recommendation of nine conditions for the project, including the requirement of masonry siding on three sides of the metal building, excluding the rear.
The applicant, Eugene Kim, requested relief from Gateway Corridor Overlay District architectural standards, saying the metal structure would lie 515 feet from the overlay district center line and would sit behind a 47-foot mound, as well as behind two existing structures on the property.
Joel Kuk, a church member who represented Kim at Monday’s planning commission meeting, said the congregation opted for a metal building for a more sturdy structure. He said adding facades to the building would burden the small church financially.
But planning commission member Chris Braswell said the planning board could not consider economic constraints as criteria for a variance. He also contended that the building, despite its distance from Friendship Rd., would still be visible from the roadway. Braswell said the gateway code also doesn’t consider the visibility of a structure, regardless.
“It just says, blanket, that all four sides must meet the gateway standards,” he said.
Hall County planning staff had recommended denial of the variance; contending approval would lead to inconsistent development standards in the district.
Kim described the church as a Korean-American mission in his variance request paperwork. He said plans for the church include an Asian-American Community Center to hold community conferences, activities and public forums.
“It’s a growing congregation,” Kuk said at the planning commission meeting.
The church’s variance request will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on April 26, which will make a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.