Jackson County planners recently approved a rezoning of 5.1 acres off Stockton Farm Road in Pendergrass from rural to residential.
The commission’s approval on March 25 is subject to two conditions, both agreed upon by the applicant. In the original rezoning request, applicant Evan Durrence, hoped to subdivide his property into three lots, with a minimum of 1.7 acres each, which meets the lot size requirements of a residential district.
Property owners nearby, especially those who share a property line with Durrence, voiced their concerns with the original request at the March 25 public hearing.
Concerns over septic tanks, keeping the pristine condition of the land and creeks intact and the overall preservation of the quiet, stable, low-density neighborhood were the main concerns from the opposing side.
“If something like this were to go through, I just want to ask you guys to protect us. You have the ability to protect the homeowner,” said Rick Cochran, Jackson County resident for over 20 years. “If this approves, I want protection and the builder must be held accountable."
“I’m not opposed to development. I'm just trying to protect the community. I'm putting my trust in you guys to do something here,” he added.
The commission voted in favor of the rezone, however the approval is subject to two conditions.
First, the property must be split into two lots, not three, with one home per lot. The second condition is a square foot minimum of 3,200 heated square feet.
"I think that would be a great thing and good for the community," Cochran said in response to the compromise made. "If they can be built in an area that you can push them on back and make it aesthetically pleasing to the community, it's gonna raise the prices of the real estate."
Durrence agreed to the conditions.
The request will go before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on April 19. If the board votes in his favor, Durrence plans to begin building Spring 2022.
In other business, the planning commission:
- tabled a request to remove a zoning condition for 103.85 acres at 541 P. J. Roberts Rd., Jefferson. The request would add a condition to allow lot widths to be a minimum of 60 ft. The commission approved a motion to table and included a separate motion to require a county attorney’s report, since there’s a lot of legal questions on both sides of the request.
learned that Kenny Whitworth withdrew his request for a map amendment for 69 acres at 2500 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Athens.
- approved an application to rezone 10.5 acres at 4285 Deadwyler Road, Maysville from rural to residential following staff’s recommendation in its report.
