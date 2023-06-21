Hall County planners have again tabled a recommendation on a proposed corn maze and pumpkin patch on just over 17 acres in South Hall on Lanier Islands Pkwy.
They’ll consider the proposal again at the planning commission’s July 24 meeting.
According to Hall County Planning Commission Chairman Chris Braswell, an issue with the posting of signage related to the application required tabling of the item.
The corn maze and pumpkin patch require conditional use approval from the Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC), which won’t consider this request until Aug. 24 now.
The proposed site is 5351 Lanier Islands Pkwy., 0.2 miles from the intersection of Gainesville Hwy. Applicants Chad Bell and Keith Bell seek to open an agri-entertainment business featuring a three-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, children’s activities and a walk-through Christmas light tour. Other features would include a jumping pillow, a playground, a corn pit, a picnic area and wagon-ride farm tours of the property.
The Hall County Planning Commission heard initially from Chad Bell on May 15 but considered the plan too vague to make a recommendation, voting to table the item.
Hall County’s planning staff has recommended denial of the proposal, contending that the business is inconsistent with the future land use classification of the Lake Area Residential character area in the county’s comprehensive plan.
