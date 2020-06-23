Jackson County planners will consider a request this week to rezone around 45 acres in West Jackson for a residential development.
The Jackson County Planning Commission meets Thursday, June 25, and will consider a rezoning request from Ray Vaughn for 44.5 acres on Jackson Trail Rd. near Marshall Clark Rd. Vaughn is requesting an R-2 zoning for the property.
“The R-2 zoning allows for detached single-family, condominiums, duplexes and townhomes however, it is not the intention of the applicant to include condominiums, duplexes or townhomes in this development,” Vaughn said in the letter of intent.
In other business, planners will consider:
•two rezoning requests for Galilee Springs for almost 14 acres at 3945 Hwy. 332, Hoschton, to allow a mini-storage facility.
•a map amendment request from Kenneth Williams for a little under an acre at 9246 Commerce Rd., Athens, to change the future land use from commercial to residential.
•a map amendment request from Jeff Halley with Halbro Tree Service for 3.42 acres at 2832 Commerce Rd., Jefferson. Halley is requesting a change in the character area (from rural to urban) and future land use (from residential to commercial).
