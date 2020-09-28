A 94-lot master planned subdivision in West Jackson got the green light last week from the Jackson County Planning Commission.
The board approved a rezoning and special use application for Ray Vaughan of 44.5 acres on Jackson Trial Rd. for the development.
The action now moves to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for final action in October.
A second subdivision was also approved by the planning board at its Sept. 24 meeting.
The board approved rezoning 34 acres at 2609 Brockton Rd., Jefferson for a 34-lot subdivision.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the board approved:
• rezoning 11 acres at the corner of Jarrett Rd. and Unity Church Rd., Maysville, to divide the property into three lots.
• rezoning .9 acres at 9246 Commerce Rd., Athens from commercial to residential.
• an updated county zoning map.
