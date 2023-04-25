Braselton Municipal Court
The Braselton Planning Commission recommended the denial of a request to allow a developer to combine two lots on Old Winder Hwy. to build a restaurant and retail structure.

The planning board voted 3-2 on Monday (April 24) against a planned unit development (PUD) master plan amendment to allow for the 6,270-square-foot building. Two buildings existed on the original PUD plans. Keith Kloiber, Tom Logan and Marc Carson voted to deny the request.

