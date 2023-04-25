The Braselton Planning Commission recommended the denial of a request to allow a developer to combine two lots on Old Winder Hwy. to build a restaurant and retail structure.
The planning board voted 3-2 on Monday (April 24) against a planned unit development (PUD) master plan amendment to allow for the 6,270-square-foot building. Two buildings existed on the original PUD plans. Keith Kloiber, Tom Logan and Marc Carson voted to deny the request.
“We’re talking about amending a PUD site plan … We have a site plan that is in conflict with the existing plan in that it has a restaurant on it at all, and then we’re talking about re-drawing those borders within the PUD,” Kloiber said after motioning to deny the application.
Stephanie Braselton Williams and Shawn Greiner opposed denial.
The two lots, both vacant, are located at 2705 and 2709 Old Winder Hwy. A planned widening of Hwy. 211 by the Georgia DOT will reduce both tracts to less than half an acre. In response, the applicant, Braselton Stone Crossing Venture, LLC, seeks to combine the lots into one .981-acre parcel to meet the town’s parking-space requirements.
The applicant, however, objected to a Braselton planning staff recommended condition requiring it to locate the restaurant portion of the development on the left side of the building, away from most of the parking.
“That may kill this development,” said David Ellison, speaking for the applicant.
Ellison also said the applicant could not flip the design to place parking on the other side due to topography.
The applicant also opposed the addition of speed humps, which Ellison said they consider a liability.
Two citizens spoke against the request.
Amber Halper, who represented a neighboring pediatric dentist. voiced safety concerns for the office’s young patients saying she was against curved access into their cross-easement of parking.
“When you have a child crossing a street, it can be hard enough as a parent trying to make sure there’s no cars, but when you have a curved access, you can’t see what you can’t see,” Halper said. “If you’re looking, you can’t even see what cars are coming the way that enters our parking lot.”
Joy Basham also spoke in opposition, expressing safety concerns and asking about distance requirements between a restaurant and a neighboring daycare should the restaurant serve alcohol.
Braselton planning director Kevin Keller said state law would dictate the distance requirement.
