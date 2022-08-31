Hoschton banner
Photo by Ben Munro

Plans for a near 60,000 square-foot Publix shopping center on the south end of Hoschton on Hwy. 53 are in the review stage with work on the structure possibly starting within a couple of months.

Hoschton city planner Jerry Weitz said he's conducted his initial review of the project’s development plan, while the state soil and water conservation commission is reviewing the soil erosion plans. The city’s engineer, EMI, is conducting a water, sewer and stormwater review.

