Plans for a near 60,000 square-foot Publix shopping center on the south end of Hoschton on Hwy. 53 are in the review stage with work on the structure possibly starting within a couple of months.
Hoschton city planner Jerry Weitz said he's conducted his initial review of the project’s development plan, while the state soil and water conservation commission is reviewing the soil erosion plans. The city’s engineer, EMI, is conducting a water, sewer and stormwater review.
Revisions will be made based on comments from all three, followed by a re-submittal of the plans.
Once plans are approved, the city will issue a land disturbance permit and a development permit.
Those permits will authorize the clearing of land and installation of sewer and water and laying of asphalt for the shopping center.
A building permit, however, must be applied for through a separate process, which will require a city staff review of architectural plans.
The Publix store will be situated near the massive Twin Lakes/Cresswind development on Hwy. 53 — which will eventually have 2,600 homes — on land adjacent to the old Hillcrest-Allen Clinic and Hospital property. Plans call for a 48,387 square-foot grocery store and 11,200 square feet for additional shops.
The property will access Twin Lakes’ subdivision’s main entrance — Twin Lakes Blvd. — while a road running behind the old hospital to Peachtree Rd. will be added.
As for when work on the building will begin, Weitz said pinpointing a specific time is difficult, but it could happen within a couple of months.
“There’s just a bunch of unknowns, but generally speaking, I’m pretty sure these guys are going to move ahead with it, and within another couple of months they should be ready to go,” Weitz said.
Weitz even noted a potential scenario in which “they could do all this in late September.”
“But they don’t have a building permit or development permit yet,” Weitz added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.