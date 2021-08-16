Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.