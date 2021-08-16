A planned expansion of Lanier Raceplex will proceed after recently receiving the green light from the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
The revamped venue will include 99 race-day condos, car condos, 11 single-family residences, a hotel, an event center with a restaurant, a motorsports-themed village with retail and a rally cross track.
The build-out of Lanier will take five years. The track, located on Winder Hwy. near Braselton, dates back to 1982 when it opened as a dirt track.
Approval of the project by the board of commissioners (BOC) on Aug. 12 came with 18 conditions intended to lessen the impact of the development on neighboring residents, some of whom voiced concerns about traffic, noise and commercial access on Benefield Rd.
The commissioners OK’d project through a combination of four separate requests from MP Partners Development.
One request reclassified 54.05 acres on Benefield Rd. from agriculutral-residential to a planned commercial development. The other three amended the conditions within a planned commercial development zoning for a trio of tracts on Winder Hwy. totaling 82.68 acres.
Addressing residents concerns, the commissioners approved a condition allowing only the development’s residential properties access to Benefield Rd. Those residences will have gated entries that would also serve as an emergency exit. Another condition prohibits motorhomes, trailers and haulers on Benefield Rd.
Other conditions aimed at mitigating the impact to residents included capping hotels at four stories and stipulating daylight hours only for rally cross events.
The revitalization of Lanier was modeled after a pair of Minneapolis-area tracks. Trip Campbell of MP Partners Development said he worked for six years to bring a similar plan to Braselton.
“If Minneapolis can do it twice, with wild success and bring it there, then I think we can do it in Hall County,” Campbell said.
Campbell said he plans to relocate his family to Benefield Rd.
“We are also going to be neighbors in this community, and we care about the same and similar concerns that they raised,” Campbell said.
Campbell said he met with area residents about the project and modified some of the plans based on those concerns.
Still, some long-time residents along Benefield Rd. were wary of the potential ramifications for their property with this expansion.
Randy Moreland, one of four residents who spoke about the project, raised concerns about the impact of noise, light, traffic and overall safety that could come with the development.
“It’s not that I’m (in) opposition,” Moreland said. “I want to protect the residents and we are in agreeance that we want to protect the current residents there to try to keep in tact what’s there. It’s farm land. It’s family land.”
Stephanie Davis Sullards, who has lived on Benefield Rd. since age 14, feared a development of this scale would alter the area’s dynamic. Among concerns she raised was added noise coming from the venue.
Sullards said other long-time residents on Benefield Rd. shared her reservations.
“Coming in and adding additional changes that will disturb agricultural farmland on that road is an issue that I greatly want to bring forward on behalf of these individuals,” she said.
John Garrett, another longtime resident, was more pointed in his comments, particularly regarding an existing emergency exit on Benefield Rd. which he anticipates will be used by general traffic from the Raceplex.
“I don’t care what they say, they’re going to open the gate up and they’re going to allow traffic on Benefield Rd., and they’re going to allow it to be trashed,” Garrett said. “They can say what they want to say, you look in their eyes and they’re lying. That road is going to be used for the commercial aspect of this, and I’m vehemently opposed to it and will always be.”
Garrett, who said he’s lived on Benefield Road since before the track existed, said race fans have a history of leaving beer bottles and litter in large volumes along the road.
Darrell Rochester, representing MP Partners Development, contended that “no events would be entering and exiting on Benefield.”
“Only in the event of an emergency would that happen,” he said.
Rochester also said the redevelopment of Lanier will likely bring a clientele that’s highly-invested in the Raceplex. He pointed to automobile collectors who would potentially store their car collections at the development’s car condos.
“These are people spending literally millions of dollars on their car collections,” Rochester said. “It’s not people who probably come out on Friday night throwing beer bottles all over the place.”
