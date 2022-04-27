Architectural plans are in the works for a possible renovation and expansion of Braselton’s historic Enterprise Roller Mill, though no money is attached to the potential project.
Town manager Jennifer Scott spoke to architects recently who told her that building plans for the mill, located at Hwy. 53 and Davis St. downtown, were “pretty close” to being finalized.
“We’re trying to keep, of course, the project within a range where the construction costs are feasible,” she said.
Scott said she expects to have an idea of construction costs by June and a timetable for bids if the project were to be funded in the town’s capital budget this year.
A renovation project for the mill, likely built in the early 1900s, could be eligible for grant funding, too.
“But you have to have the plans and the construction estimate before you can do any of that,” Scott said.
Scott said it’s difficult to find grants for construction related to historic buildings and much easier to acquire money for planning.
The town, however, has had past success with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding with its renovation of the Braselton Brothers Store, which now houses numerous businesses.
“It’s an employment grant process, because we’d be creating jobs in that building,” Scott said of the CDBG funds.
Plans call for renovation of a portion of the mill — the empty section that does not include mill equipment — for a modern office or retail possibly. As for the two-story older section that houses the mill equipment, there’s a proposal to remove most of the wall facing Davis St. and replace it with glass to allow for a view into the building when the facility is not open for tours. This section would essentially become a mill museum with the existing equipment on display.
“Nothing’s really in disrepair,” Scott said. “It literally is like the day they stopped operating it. They closed the door and locked it and walked away.”
The proposed mill extension would be used for stand-alone businesses to set up shop. The top floor would offer potential office space or destination retail space, according to the plans, while the bottom floor would be equipped with a kitchen, possibly allowing for a small restaurant. Scott, however, noted that cost limitations might prevent a restaurant kitchen.
The town has owned the building for over a decade and has already done some work on it. It replaced broken windows, weatherized it, restored siding and repaired the foundation in 2010.
“I think one of the greatest things is the town did acquire it and do the work to keep it for future generations,” Scott said.
She said she would “be delighted” if the building could serve a new purpose, calling the mill “a fascinating building.”
“Now, I think the next, most logical step is to make it something where people can actually see it and hear about its history, and it gets used everyday,” Scott said. “Because the only way a building sustains for future generations is to get used.”
