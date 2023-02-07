Applicants have withdrawn a rezoning request to allow for a travel trailer park just south of Oakwood in South Hall.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners was notified of the withdraw at its Monday (Feb. 6) work session.
The site was proposed for 6.72 acres at 3814 Bolding Rd. Applicants Yeon H. Jung and Soyeon Kim sought to rezone the property from Agricultural-Residential III to Mobile Home Park.
Plans called for a private campground with spaces for 28 RVs with no long-term residency serving as a “home base” for families visiting Lake Lanier.
The Hall County planning board, however, recommended denial of the project following a January public hearing during which three people spoke against the request. Two others submitted written opposition to the project.
In the wake of the planning board’s recommendation, the applicants withdrew the rezoning request.
