Plans to nearly double — and eventually quadruple — Hoschton’s wastewater treatment facility were presented for public input Thursday (July 7).
Phase 1 of the expansion project will increase the city’s capacity from half a million gallons per day to 950,000 gallons per day by 2024 or 2025. Phase 2 will take the capacity to two million gallons per day at some point after that.
No public comment was offered in response to the plans.
Jerry Hood of EMI, the city’s engineering firm, said the jump to a two-million gallon capacity would come “within the next several years.” Some of the Phase 2 infrastructure will be incorporated into Phase 1 construction.
The presentation of the proposal comes as the city eyes “unprecedented growth” with planned or approved projects in Hoschton exceeding 8,000 units, according to Hood.
Interim City Manager Shannon Sell said Phase 1 will cost approximately $14 million, while the second phase — despite providing double the capacity of phase 1 —will cost approximately the same amount because much of the infrastructure will already be in place.
The city’s current discharge site is Sells Creek, but that will change with the proposed expansion. The EPD has granted the city a waste load allocation to pump into Indian Creek at Sell’s Mill Park. Plans call for an environmental-friendly cascading discharge into Indian Creek.
Hoschton has received a $2 million state grant to apply to toward the expansion project. The city will pay for the rest of the cost through a combination of reserve funds, tap fees and a low-interest GEFA loan.
“I think we’re in good shape,” Sell said of the city’s ability to pay for the expansion.
Following Thursday’s public presentation, EMI will move forth with a design proposal to submit to the city.
According to Hood, Phase 1 of the project will be bid out in 2023 with construction starting in 2023 or 2024. He expects startup in 2024 or 2025.
