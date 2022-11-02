Old mill drawings

Shown here are renovation renderings of the old Enterprise Roller Mill in downtown Braselton. The finalized renovation plans will be submitted to Braselton town officials this week. The plans will likely go before the town council in December or January. The designs will not include the large window on the original portion (the left portion) of the mill shown on the renderings. 

Plans to restore one of Braselton’s key historic structures could go before the town council in either December or January.

Town manager Jennifer Scott said she’ll receive renovation designs for the old Enterprise Roller Mill on Frances St. this week from architect Architectural Collaborative. The town is also using this firm for its library expansion project.

