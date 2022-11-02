Plans to restore one of Braselton’s key historic structures could go before the town council in either December or January.
Town manager Jennifer Scott said she’ll receive renovation designs for the old Enterprise Roller Mill on Frances St. this week from architect Architectural Collaborative. The town is also using this firm for its library expansion project.
The mill, which was built by the Braselton brothers, dates back to the early 1900s. Plans call for a back portion to be renovated for rentable space or office spaces for the town. Plans also call for an addition that would provide restrooms, more office space and an interior stairwell. Two existing sections of mill, which house the mill equipment, will remain as-is.
Not included from original project renderings is a large window on the Davis St. side of the mill that would have allowed public view into the building when it is not open.
The interior of the mill remains largely the same as it did when the facility was shuddered in the mid 1960s. The town has owned the building for over a decade and has already done some work on it. It replaced broken windows, weatherized it, restored siding and repaired the foundation in 2010.
The town has since offered tours of the structure periodically. Scott noted that the building was opened to the public for view during the recent Braselton Antique Festival.
“And people just loved it,” Scott said.
Should the town council approve the project, bids would likely go out in either December or January. Scott said there’s no price estimate yet for the project, but believes the cost would be approximately $2 million.
