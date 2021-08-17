A preliminary plat for 55-lot subdivision Nunley Farms subdivision on Peachtree Rd. in Hoschton gained city council approval, narrowly.
The Hoschton City Council voted 3-2 in favor of the submission by Paren Homes Monday (Aug. 16) with mayor Shannon Sell and council members Adam Ledbetter and Tracy Carswell casting “yes” votes and council members Shantwon Astin and James Lawson voting “no.”
The biggest point of discussion centered around a request from Paren to remove a curb, gutter and sidewalk requirement along 1,100 feet of road frontage on Peachtree Rd. Instead of a sidewalk, Paren proposed to install a golf cart path from the entrance of the subdivision to its eastern border.
Sell said if Paren were required to install a sidewalk, Nunley Farms would be the only development along that road with one.
The council ultimately approved the preliminary plat with a motion made by Sell that removed the requirement for curb, gutter and sidewalks on the west side of that road frontage.
In a separate matter, the council approved a preliminary plat for an 18-townhome development on the northside of Broad St. in downtown Hoschton.
Astin cast the lone “no vote.”
PUBLIC HAS QUESTIONS ABOUT COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE
Multiple residents addressed the council about Hoschton’s annual comprehensive plan update during a public hearing to open Monday’s meeting – one which drew a standing-room only crowd.
Questions ranged from asking about some of the wording in the document to the abolishment of the city’s planning commission.
Resident Scott Butler, a former Hoschton councilman and planning and zoning commission chairman, asked about a 538-home subdivision listed as already annexed when it is only proposed for annexation currently. City planner Jerry Weitz confirmed that it is not yet annexed.
“If we’ve got 538 houses down here, does that in anyway obligate council to absolutely approve? If you adopt this tonight are you saying whoever brings that before us, the Purple property, that its already de facto approved for 538 houses?” Butler asked.
Butler was told the document was only an advisory document.
Resident Lauren O’Leary spoke and pointed to wording that Hoschton would retain a “small-town feeling,” asking how that would be accomplished with the city’s growth. She also made reference to the impact of “when the Sell Farm sells,” referring to mayor Sell’s land.
“And it’s annexed for residential, assuming that’s what we do, and we annex in all the Sell land, how are we going to keep that small-town feeling?” O’Leary asked.
Councilman Adam Ledbetter said he didn’t think “anybody here will still be on the council when the Sell farm is developed.”
O’Leary again asked about the direction of the city’s growth.
“So when we have condos and warehouses and apartments and more houses is that you guys’ idea of a small town?” O’Leary asked.
“Compared to Atlanta, yes,” Sell said.
O’Leary then noted the number of planning items within the comprehensive plan update and asked why the city did away with its planning commission.
Councilman Shantwon Astin said the move streamlined the process with Weitz serving as the city’s planning and zoning administrator. He called Weitz “the top man in the world” in his field.
Resident John Carden also spoke and said Sell did mention during a meeting that his property might come up for sale. Similar to Astin, he praised Weitz’s credentials as city planner.
“I don’t know if we could have a better planner than we do,” Carden said.
Carl Grant, who represented Wildflower subdivision, addressed the council as well, expressing concerns about water and traffic infrastructure, as well as crime in the city.
A draft of Hoschton’s comprehensive plan update will be sent to the regional commission and a state agency for review. The council will vote on the document when it is returned by both those entities.
IMPACT FEE APPEALS DENIED
The council upheld the recommendation of Weitz and city attorney Abb Hayes to deny two impact fee appeals from Kolter, the developers of Twin Lake subdivision. The city imposed an impact fee of $7,267 for a commercial building permit for a clubhouse and bathhouse and an impact fee of $3,154 for a commercial building permit for a pickle ball pavilion.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•voted to send its comprehensive plan update to both the regional commission and the state for approval.
•approved an alcohol permit for Blakes of Braselton for Hoschton’s October Fall Festival.
•recognized the Hoschton Women’s Civic Club, which has purchased half of the city’s Christmas decorations.
•discussed the possibility of creating a dog park on an empty parcel of land on Oak St. issuing impact fees. Sell noted that that side of town does not have a park.
•heard from Sell who said he’s interested in creating a youth leadership program within the city. He mentioned contacting West Jackson Elementary School and starting a student leadership council that could occasionally sit in on city council meetings. “I think our youth today could use that education,” Sell said.
•met briefly in closed session to discuss potential litigation but took no action.
