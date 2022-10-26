Three candidates vying for an open Hoschton City Council seat voiced similar views on growth — one of the town’s oft-cited issues — during an Oct. 18 political forum ahead of the Nov. 8 special election.
In an event held at the Hoschton Depot, all three — Christina Brown, Debbie Martin and Tammy Sweat — expressed a desire to maintain a small-town feel in the fast-growing city while seeking to work with the Georgia Department of Transportation for some measure of traffic control on Hwy. 53.
They also fielded a question about revenue from the city’s recently passed property tax among other topics in the near one-hour event hosted by the Hoschton’s Women’s Civic Club and moderated by Jackson County planning commissioner Steve Wittry.
Wittry began the question-and-answer session asking each candidate about their vision for Hoschton’s future in the face of its projected growth.
Brown called for a slowing of residential rezonings and process of building.
“I think the city needs a chance to catch its breath and to catch up with what’s already happened,” she said.
But she added that the city must utilize its commercial space to generate revenue.
“I love the idea of us keeping the hometown feel,” she said. “I know there’s going to be some building going on, but we need to integrate the appearance, and we need to utilize our space so that there is some revenue generation going on.”
Martin said the city needs more businesses, but acknowledged a “catch 22” in that businesses are drawn to areas with more rooftops.
“I think we just need to slow down and be very responsible,” she said.
Sweat said she wants more businesses — small businesses specifically — and less rooftops.
“Businesses do draw revenue,” she said. “I understand we have to have ‘X’ number of rooftops before a lot of big businesses will come here, but with the small-town feel, we can get small businesses in here — ‘mom and pop’ businesses that people can walk to and leave your money in the city of Hoschton.”
Conversely, candidates were asked about opportunities the city might have because of its projected growth.
Sweat pointed to a new city hall already in the works and the planned expansion of the city’s water system and wastewater treatment plant as well as more businesses locating in town.
“I just hope that it (the growth) is more contained, and our pursuit of a small-town feel is preserved,” she said.
Brown noted the strain on resources and infrastructure that growth could bring but said the positives include potentially drawing more small businesses and creating a more walkable community with sidewalks and golf cart paths.
“We have to find a way to get the zoning just right so that we accommodate the residences that are already in progress and attract new business,” she said. “I’d love for that new business to sort of mesh in the city. There are definitely businesses that do not belong along the historic corridor that we have … Everything should sort of blend and mesh and keep that feel and actually enhance that feel.”
Martin pointed specifically to an opportunity for sidewalks along Hwy. 53, noting a dangerous walk she had along the state route while attending the city’s recent fall festival.
“It was frightening … so, I think that’s an opportunity for us,” she said, noting she’s discussed sidewalks with councilman Tracy Carswell.
She added that a walkable community will attract more small businesses.
As for what city resources they expected to be strained most significantly by growth, Brown pointed to water resources, while Martin also expressed concerns about water resources. Both Martin and Sweat pointed to the potential strain on the police department. But all three candidates expressed concerns with traffic, which Sweat called “horrendous.”
When asked about traffic congestion along Hwy. 53 — there are no traffic lights in Hoschton — each said they would reach out to the DOT about issues on the state-controlled route.
Sweat pointed to a long-discussed bypass of the city “and maybe that’s what some of us should look into.”
“Do we talk to the DOT about getting a bypass?” Sweat said. “Because you really can’t widen the road coming through town because of the historical markers that are here.”
Brown said “someone really needs to grab the ear of DOT” about Hwy. 53, especially on traffic control along its intersections in Hoschton.
She said she’s heard mention of potentially matching funds to move Hoschton’s needs higher up on the DOT priority list.
“I would reach out for expertise there, but it would be very good to explore anything we can do to get our projects, our issues, higher on the DOT agenda or learn that we can’t and then share that with everybody,” Brown said.
Martin said she’s already called the DOT about the issue, noting that Mayor Lauren O’Leary had asked residents to do so.
“I took that encouragement from our mayor,” she said. “I encourage all of you to do that … I think that’s how we help ourselves. Make the phone call.”
In another question related to growth, Wittry mentioned Jackson County’s recent one-year moratorium on new residential development, during which it reviewed its development codes. He asked each candidate if Hoschton should conduct its own review of its development codes.
“That would be a super place to start in reviewing what we need to perhaps do,” Brown said, adding that Jackson County “was very wise to do that moratorium.”
“What they learned out of it, we can learn from without having to go through the same burdens, and we can grow from that,” Brown said.
Martin said she was in favor of looking at zoning changes, especially related to developers contributing toward city infrastructure.
“For example, if somebody wants to come in here and build, I know that there’s impact fees that they already pay, but they should also be requested or required to pay money towards our water situation or sidewalks or something like that,” she said.
Sweat also said a review might be needed.
“I’m not saying we need to put a 12-month moratorium (on residential development), but I’m saying maybe we need to back up and think about what we’re rezoning and what kind of permits we’re giving out,” she said.
The candidates perhaps differed mostly on a question related to the city’s dissolved planning and zoning commission. Each was asked if a planning commission would add to the planning and development decision-making process.
Martin said she was aware that the planning commission was abolished but needed to study the issue further. Sweat, meanwhile, pointed to the city’s downtown development authority (DDA), which rose out of the planning commission’s discontinuation.
“I think they’re doing a fabulous job,” she said.
Brown, however, said she wanted the planning and zoning commission re-instituted.
“Somebody impartial to use the code ordinances, apply them properly, to use the city’s long-term plan and apply it and stick to it,” she said.
Brown added that the city’s DDA “has some people who may be more interested in developing in certain avenues versus others.”
She also said that she would “like to see somebody involved in planning and zoning that had no dog in the show.”
Candidates also were also asked about the city’s recently passed property tax and if it positions the city to meet its future financial requirements.
Sweat said she felt the tax revenue would meet the city’s needs.
“We knew it was coming for a long time, and in order to maintain our city and be able to have the police department that we need with this growth, we had to have a tax,” she said. “Did I like it? No. But it’s inevitable.”
Brown said she believes the tax will allow the city to meet its financial requirements with building permits — the major source of the city’s revenue — slowing down. But she also said the 3.5 millage rate “may have been a little high to start.”
“I think that our budget probably is well below what the 3.5 millage rate will get us,” Brown said. “Hopefully, if there is a surplus, then that will hold the line on any increase in millage rate.”
Martin said she was uncomfortable when she first heard of the new tax, but believes it will meet the city’s financial obligations, pointing to a recent city question-and-answer forum during which interim city manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison provided a breakdown of the tax dollar allotment. Martin also referenced the slowdown in building permits.
“That’s a problem for us,” Martin said. “That’s our revenue. So, yes, as much as I don’t like it like all of you, I think it was needed.”
Brown, Martin and Sweat seek the vacancy on the council created in March when former councilman Shantwon Astin resigned his seat after moving out of the city limits.
During closing statements, Brown, a 12-year resident who worked in the corporate world before becoming a middle school teacher and then a nurse, said she seeks office to give voice to citizens.
“I want to be that person that listens and shares and really takes to heart the input,” she said.
Martin, a two-year resident who was a manager for a major medical company, said she’s motivated to help the community.
“Everybody should volunteer for something in their community,” she said.
Martin, too, expressed a desire for residents’ concerns to be heard.
“Anyone of us, either one of us three, will serve you proudly, and I just think we want you to know that we’re going to listen and hear,” she said.
Sweat, a 52-year resident who was a nurse for 40 years and managed her father’s in-town business, Larry’s Garage, for 20 years, said her long-standing ties to Hoschton motivated her to seek office.
“I love this city, and I want to preserve the small-town feel,” she said. “I want it still to be my home. That’s why I decided to run. I don’t have all the answers, and I’m learning daily. But I will put forth every effort and be accessible to everybody and listen.”
Early voting is already underway for the council seat. Following the Nov. 8 special election, Hoschton will return to a full seven-member council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.