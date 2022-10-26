Three candidates vying for an open Hoschton City Council seat voiced similar views on growth — one of the town’s oft-cited issues — during an Oct. 18 political forum ahead of the Nov. 8 special election.

In an event held at the Hoschton Depot, all three — Christina Brown, Debbie Martin and Tammy Sweat — expressed a desire to maintain a small-town feel in the fast-growing city while seeking to work with the Georgia Department of Transportation for some measure of traffic control on Hwy. 53.

