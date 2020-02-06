The Hall County Elections Department is looking for poll workers for the upcoming election season.
"We need poll workers who are willing to serve during the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary on March 24, as well as the General Primary on May 19," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. "We also need poll workers for the Nov. 3 General Election and throughout early voting for all three of those election dates."
Poll workers are paid between $9 and $11 per hour depending on job assignments. Election preparation includes a training session of at least three hours.
"In order to be a poll worker, you must be 16 years of age or older, a Hall County resident and a U.S. citizen," said Wurtz.
Citizens who have the ability to speak multiple languages are strongly encouraged to apply. Right now, the critical need for Hall County Elections is poll workers who are fluent in multiple second languages, particularly Spanish.
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker is asked to contact Paige Thompson with the Hall County Elections Department at 678-696-2505 or pathompson@hallcounty.org.
