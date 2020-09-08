The number of positive COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System continued to trend downward this week.
As of Sept. 7, the hospital system was treating 91 positive patients with 21 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That’s down from 107 across the system and 24 at NGMC Braselton the previous Monday, Aug. 31.
Total ventilator usage is at 44%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital system has discharged 2,084 COVID-19 patients. There have been 271 deaths.
There are currently 558 occupied beds across NGHS with 128 available beds. At NGMC Braselton, there are 118 occupied beds, 26 available beds, 18 occupied ICU beds and six available ICU beds.
BRASELTON AREA
The Georgia Department of Health reports 283,807 confirmed cases across the state, with 25,538 hospitalizations and 6,044 deaths.
In Braselton’s four-county region, there have been:
•Barrow: 1,890 cases; 221 hospitalizations; 41 deaths
•Gwinnett: 25,127 cases; 2,514 hospitalizations; 359 deaths
•Hall: 8,149 cases; 876 hospitalizations; 133 deaths
•Jackson: 1,654 cases; 133 hospitalizations; 27 deaths
LOCAL SCHOOLS
•The Jackson County School System reported 546 quarantines and 35 active COVID cases last week, up from 332 quarantines and 23 active cases the week before. The county school system is closing its middle and high schools for two days next week due to the outbreak (see other story.)
•The Hall County School District reported 28 COVID-related absences of students and staff on Sept. 4.
•Gwinnett County Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, reported 11 positive cases as of Sept. 4, with 651 close contact and 276 suspected cases. Totals for the Mill Creek cluster include: Duncan Creek Elementary, 12 close contact, one positive and two suspected; Ft. Daniel Elementary, two close contact and three suspected; Harmony Elementary, one close contact; Ivy Creek Elementary, five suspected; Jones Middle, five close contact and six suspected; Mill Creek High, 26 close contact, two positive and two suspected; Osborne Middle, seven close contact and one suspected; and Puckett’s Mill Elementary, four close contact and four suspected.
•As of Sept. 3, the Barrow County School System reports three students have tested positive, one student is quarantined after direct contact with someone with a positive/suspected COVID-19 test and one student is quarantined as a precaution as a suspected COVID-19 case. This includes students participating in school-related activities and a handful of students doing in-person learning. Among BCSS staff, there are four positive COVID-19 staff members, 26 quarantined with direct contact with a positive/suspected COVID test and two quarantined as a precaution.
