Various members of Hall County government staff will be available Tuesday, Aug. 24, to meet with the public during an upcoming open house event regarding potential targeted safety improvements to portions of Cash Rd.
“Staff will be sharing the design for a roundabout at Hog Mountain Road and Cash Road,” director of Hall County public works and Uuilities Srikanth Yamala said. “We will also be available to discuss targeted safety improvements such as patching and eventual resurfacing.”
No formal presentation is planned.
The open house is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mulberry Creek Community Center, located at 4491 J.M. Turk Road in Flowery Branch.
