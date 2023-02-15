One of Braselton’s oldest and most notable structures could be revived.
The town council discussed an idea to move two separate operations into its historic grist mill on Frances St. The structure, which dates back to the early 1900s, was shuttered in the 1960s.
During the council’s Feb. 9 work session, Town Manager Jennifer Scott suggested turning the mill space over to the town’s visitor’s bureau, which could operate out of the building and take out a loan for improvements. The visitor’s bureau would use the first floor, while Braselton Tech — a fledgling tech company incubator — would occupy the second floor. Braselton Tech would pay rent to the visitor’s bureau.
Mayor Kurt Ward asked that Scott start seeking bids for the mill’s renovation. The town already has architectural plans prepared to revamp the space. Scott said work on the mill could start within 120 days. The project would cost an estimated $2 million.
Ward also asked Scott to investigate the feasibility of transferring the visitor bureau’s tourism product development funds from the civic center to the grist mill.
The mill’s interior remains essentially the same as it did when the facility closed six decades ago. The town has owned the building for over a decade and has already done some work. It replaced broken windows, weatherized it, restored siding and repaired the foundation in 2010.
The town has since offered tours of the structure periodically.
Architectural plans call for the renovation of a rear portion for rentable space. Plans also call for an addition to the structure providing restrooms, more office space and an interior stairwell.
Two existing sections of the mill, which house the mill equipment, would remain as-is.
MUNICIPAL OPTION SALES TAX LEGISLATION
A bill allowing municipalities that extend into three or more counties — as Braselton does — to put a referendum before voters for a municipal option sales tax (MOST) to fund water and sewer projects has been submitted to the state legislature.
Braselton is seeking additional revenue to help fund its upcoming water-sewer system expansion project.
The town draws approximately one million visitors annually. A MOST would allow the town to generate revenue from non-residents who use the system.
Braselton first discussed seeking a MOST with a lobbyist who attended an October 2022 council meeting.
SUBCOMMITTEE CREATED FOR LOWE’S DESIGN REVIEW
The council voted 5-0 Monday (Feb. 13) to create a subcommittee chaired by council member Jim Joedecke to address the architectural review of a proposed Lowe’s in Braselton Village in a planned unit development (PUD) slated to be built on Hwy. 211.
Approval of the review has been tabled for three months as council members seek a design more closely resembling Chateau Elan’s architecture than previously presented.
The town has received no new renderings from the applicant since December.
The subcommittee meetings will be open to the public.
“I want to put it in committee and not have it come out of committee until Jim tells us it’s ready,” Ward said during the council’s Feb. 9 work session.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•will continue to communicate with the state department of transportation about crosswalk signage allowed for Hwy. 211.
•heard that its permit from the state department of transpiration to place signage on the town’s I-85 ramps allows it to pick up litter in those areas, too. The town can assign that duty to an employee or contract the work. As for the signs, the town looks for those to be completed by the end of the month. Weather issues have delayed construction.
•heard that the town must escort tractor-trailer drivers parked on Braselton’s interstate ramps or anywhere else in town to a safe facility when asking them to move their vehicles. This rule applies to drivers whose hours have been met. Scott said new ramp lighting might discourage parking on the ramps and limit the available parking space. Ward said truck traffic has left bottles of urine and trash in town and placed wear and tear on sidewalks and roads. “It is a definite challenge with the number of tractor-trailers we face here,” Ward said.
•discussed an evaluation from the town’s code enforcement officer of the town’s gas stations regarding trash and adherence to signage ordinances. In a related matter, town planner Kevin Keller requested more definitive language in future sign ordinances.
•approved the annexation and rezoning of 2.14 acres on New Liberty Church Rd. in Jackson County from agricultural (A2 in Jackson County) to residential (R-1) for applicant Jakob Sullins. Sullins plans to divide the lot into three parcels for three single-family detached lots.
•approved renewal of a package store license for Ahmed Merchant at 8115 Hwy. 53 for wine, malt beverage and distilled spirit sales.
•approved a new alcohol beverage license for Bailey Foods/Stonewalls BBQ at 6072 Hwy. 53.
•tabled its decision on a new alcohol license for a new owner at Circle K, 1975 Hwy. 211, for a review of the business’s sign ordinance adherence.
•adopted Hall County’s hazard mitigation plan.
•met in closed session but took no action upon returning to open session.
