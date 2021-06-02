Higher building costs are one reason property appraisals in Jackson County are up this year.
Chief Appraiser Alan Sargent said that the county updated its cost tables this year to build a house and that higher building costs helped push up property values.
Overall, Sargent said the county's tax digest was up 9%, but that is before all appeals have been heard. Through May 28, the county had received 107 appeals, officials said.
Updated tax assessments recently went out to local property owners. Those included an estimated tax for this year, but the new millage rates haven't been set yet by local governments.
Jackson County has a complex property tax landscape with three school systems and multiple municipal tax levies, in addition to the county tax rate. The county also has multiple fire districts that set individual tax rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.