Screams echoed down a darkened school hallway last week as law enforcement officers advanced through a smoky haze with weapons and flashlights drawn.
“Where’s Will?!” a terrified voice screamed from somewhere in the dark.
“Please help us!” cried another.
Inside a classroom, a male with a torn, blood-stained shirt was pulled away from a friend who lay motionless on the floor.
The weapons, the blood, the critically injured student on the floor — none of it was real, of course. But the point was to make it as real as possible.
A joint simulated mass shooting training exercise was held last Tuesday at the abandoned West Jackson Primary School campus on Hwy. 53. It’s the first of multiple planned simulations in Jackson County between law enforcement, fire department personnel and emergency medical technicians to provide local agencies with mass-shooting response training amid the nightmarish trend of mass shootings over the past decade.
“Realistically, I don’t think you could ever prepare for a real event,” said Tim Grice, assistant director of Jackson County Emergency Medical Services which hosted last Tuesday’s simulation, “but in the event you’re called to respond, you have to have some type of training to fall back on, and this is the first step of that.”
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, West Jackson Fire Department, North Jackson Fire Department, Jackson Trail Fire Department, Hoschton Police Department, Braselton Police Department and Jackson County EMS all participated in the event.
Three more sessions are planned in different parts of Jackson County as EMS continues to collaborate with different fire departments and law enforcement personnel “to get everybody working on the same page,” Grice said.
In the past, law enforcement has conducted its own mass-shooting response training. But there’s been a movement in recent years for collective preparation. EMS and fire department personnel now train jointly with police to operate in “warm zones” and rescue patients under the cover of law enforcement.
The county brought in Adaptive Training, a company specializing in emergency response, to coordinate last week’s mass-shooting simulation. The scenario: A shooter is in one part of the building and victims need care in another. After law enforcement cleared the victim areas, medics entered to treat the injured. They triaged the victims and eventually evacuated the building.
The simulation began with lighted hallways and classrooms with all victims acting calmly. But the intensity level slowly increased. The lights were eventually cut and the patients’ pleas became more frantic and loud. The final scenario included strobes and smoke machines filling the hallways as responders tended to more hysteric patients.
“The idea is stress inoculation,” explained Crystal Shelnutt, a paramedic and owner of Adaptive Training.
Shelnutt has worked in EMS for 18 years. She earned an undergraduate degree in homeland security, during which she researched domestic terrorism, and a Masters in public health and disaster management, having studied the psychology of terrorism during her post-grad work. Shelnutt said this simulation course rose out of a need for realistic training.
“If you look at the research over how first responders engage, we do much better if we have thought through the process before,” she said. “We’ll do even better if we have acted through the process before, and that’s what this course is designed to do for them.”
Playing a crucial role in the simulation were the 41 actors brought in — all from either the Hall County Fire Department trainee program or Athens Tech’s EMT program — to play the part of mass-shooting victims.
Each was coached on the severity of their injury to present to medics to force decisions regarding triage. Some were covered with fake blood. And with each stage, the patients became more difficult to treat.
“With every wave that we increase the intensity, I tell them, ‘I need you to start yelling; I need you to not be as compliant with directions,” Shelnutt said.
Shelnutt noted the responders’ improvement in response time in the face of the more intense conditions. The simulations ran about 40 minutes in the morning’s calm environment compared to just 17 minutes when the scenario was its most chaotic.
“And that’s what we want to see,” Shelnutt said.
Shelnutt said the next session in Jackson County will be set in a jail, while she hopes to conduct training sessions in a government building and a warehouse. She said the active shooter data over the past 10 years indicates a need for responder training in those facilities.
Grice said he appreciated the support of municipality and county leadership have given the training program.
“There was a need, and our director, Jason Baker, really wanted to push to get EMS more involved and to have everybody trained in EMS ultimately in this class,” Grice said. “We’ve had so much buy-in and support from other people in the county, that it’s just turned into a group effort.”
As grim as the training subject matter was last week, lives depend on it, Shelnutt said.
“In the event that anybody has to run this terrible event, we want them to feel confident that they had the opportunity to develop skills, to save lives and to ultimately be successful in that in navigating the scenario,” she said.
