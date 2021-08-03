Marley Brown went into the new Jackson County High School with an open mind.
She figured the sizable facility on Skelton Rd. would stand as an upgrade over the 30-year-old building she’d left behind. But the senior cheerleading captain wasn’t expecting the across-the-board enhancements she saw when she walked through its doors.
“I’d say it’s pretty incredible with what they’ve done with the building,” Brown said. “I think there’s a lot of new technology and cool things about the school that are definitely improvements from our last school.”
Brown was one of approximately 1,620 students who arrived for the first day of classes Friday (July 30) at the spacious, new, state-of-the-art Jackson County High School. Her reaction to the facility mirrored those of others, who praised the building’s size, design, amenities and less-constrained feeling.
“It feels like a high school,” said senior Kennedy Harris. “I think our old school felt like the middle school, so I think this actually feels like a real high school, and you get what a high school should actually look like.”
Similarly, Tyler Craven, also a senior, was surprised by the scope of the 293,700 square-foot structure and its appearance, which he said exceeded his expectations. Craven was particularly struck by the architecture of the school’s lobby space.
“The way that the ceiling is so tall, and all the beams in the front of the building, it kind of ties everything into the school,” he said.
He also pointed to the open-feel of the new facility.
“A lot more space than the other one,” Craven said. “I don’t feel as tight.”
One of the notable features of the new JCHS is its college-oriented layout. The school offers wide hallways, charging stations and spaces for both collaboration and study. Desks are designed for both independent learning and to form learning pods.
“I think the college layout is really interesting, especially for a senior who is getting ready to look into college and apply,” Brown said. “I think it will be a good experience to walk around this campus and compare it to actual colleges.”
It’s not just the scholastic space of the new JCHS that has impressed students. Craven, a band captain, points to the new Panther football stadium, which includes an artificial turf surface.
“The turf is different but it’s definitely — for me in marching band — so much easier to march on,” Craven said. “It’s a nice, level surface.”
Harris, a basketball and soccer player, is partial to the aesthetics of the new gym, which features a unique grayish flooring.
“I love the new gym colors so much,” Harris said. “It looks way bigger, way nicer. The ones at the old high school were nice too, but I think this looks awesome.”
Brown points to the media center — where she has an online class — with its variety of seating options and an increased number of books compared to the old facility. She also enjoys the flexibility of the more modern classrooms of the new JCHS.
“I think they’ve made the classrooms in a way that if you’re an auditory learner or visual learner, you’re able to get that experience in the classrooms as opposed to the old classrooms,” Brown said.
Brown expects the new school to be a huge draw for the west side of Jackson County.
“Even though we’re already growing at a rapid pace, I think it will grow more because of it,” Brown said.
The opening of the school this year will mean the class of 2022 will become the first graduating class of the newly-minted JCHS. Brown, Harris and Craven all expressed pride in carrying that distinction.
But Harris added that moving there now as seniors — and only having one year in the new building — is “kind of sad.”
“Because I wish we could stay here a little bit longer,” she said. “We’re the (class) that never got the new stuff. Because the middle school got re-done once we left, and now we only get a year in the new high school … But it’s still good that we’re in it for one year, and we’re the first class that gets to graduate. That’s exciting.”
