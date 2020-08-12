Runoff elections were held across the state of Georgia on Aug. 11. See results below:
Local elections
Jackson County
- Jackson County Board of Elections District 1 — Rob Johnson, 50.67%; Rick Sanders, 49.33%. That race was separated by 13 votes with Johnson securing 494 votes and Sanders getting 481 votes.
Gwinnett County
- Gwinnett County Sheriff (Democratic nomination) — Keybo Taylor, 54.66%; Curtis Clemons, 45.34%
- Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner (Democratic nomination) — Tiffany Porter, 56.79%; Regina M. Carden, 43.21%
- Gwinnett County Commission chair (Democratic nomination) — Nicole Love Hendrickson, 79.83%; Lee Thompson, Jr., 20.17%
- Gwinnett County Commission District 3 (Republican nomination) — Ben Archer, 53.22%; Matt DeReimer, 46.78%
- Gwinnett County Commission District 3 (Democratic nomination) — Jasper Watkins III, 52.03%; Derrick J. Wilson, 47.97%
- Gwinnett County Superior Court — Deborah R. Fluker, 59.22%; incumbent Kathy Schrader, 40.78%
U.S. House District 9 races
- U.S. House District 9 Republican nomination — Andrew Clyde, 56.32%; Matt Gurtler, 43.68%
- U.S. House District 9 Democratic nomination — Devin Pandy, 68.46%; Brooke Siskin, 31.54%
