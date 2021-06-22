Construction at Gum Springs Park in West Jackson continues to progress. Action taken by county leaders this week will help move that project further along.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a number of items related to the park at its June 21 meeting.
Commissioners approved two change orders with Magnum Contracting, LLC.
The first is for electrical work at the park. Magnum received the contract to complete the first phase of work and the $220,000 change order will allow the company to complete the remaining electrical work.
The second change order will allow Magnum to complete field fencing at the park, totaling $283,000. County manager Kevin Poe said they put the project out to bid twice and didn’t get any responses.
Additionally, the county approved the purchase and installation of playground equipment to Game Time for $209,900. There will be several play areas for different age groups, along with benches, picnic, shading, border and waste receptacles, according to the county report.
SALARY ADJUSTMENTS APPROVED
In other business Monday, commissioners approved a mid-year salary adjustment for county employees including a 3% increase for public safety and 2% increase for general government employees.
In his report on June 9, county manager Kevin Poe said the adjustment would help the county “to keep salaries competitive with the surrounding government jurisdictions and to keep up with wages in the local labor market.”
The adjustment will be in effect beginning this past April.
The increases will cost the county $450,000 for the current year.
APPROVED ITEMS
In other business, the board:
•approved purchasing a new ambulance, totaling $80,000.
•approved renewing an intergovernmental agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to provide inmate detail for maintenance along state highways.
•approved renewing a capacity agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections to allow state inmates to be housed at the Jackson County Correctional Institute.
•approved a lease from the Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, resulting in $32,784 in revenue for the county annually. Habitat leases a space from the county for its ReStore in Commerce.
•approved three tower and ground lease agreements with Braselton, Jefferson and the Jackson County School System, allowing construction of towers for the new public safety radio system. The 80-by-80 foot pieces of land are located on New Liberty Church Rd. (Braselton); on a practice field at the old high school facility (Jackson County schools); and at Fire Station 12 (Jefferson). The county postponed action on a similar agreement with the Plainview Recreation Board, which requested $6,000 a year from the county, along with additional stipulations.
•approved creating a street light special tax district in the Tanglewood Subdivision.
•approved a move to hold a public hearing in July on the previously approved purchase of 65.45 acres on Pocket Rd. for $700,000 for Tanner Park at Walnut Creek. The public hearing is required because the county plans to pay for the purchase over the course of three years.
•postponed action on the SK Battery project agreement for expansion of facilities until the county can see the completed document.
APPOINTMENTS
The board also approved a number of appointments at its meeting, including:
•Patti Knick, Advantage Behavioral Health Community Service Board, 3-year term
•Dennis Marlow, Board of Assessors, 3-year term
•Kenneth Bridges, Board of Assessors, 3-year term
•DeMaris Gurley, Department of Family and Children Services, 5-year term
•Jim Shaw, Northeast Georgia Regional Commission private sector representative, 1-year term
•Kevin Poe, Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, 3-year term
•Dylan Wilbanks, Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, 3-year term
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.