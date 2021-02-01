A proposed regional truck terminal for R&L Carriers on Hwy. 53 in Braselton got a thumbs-down recommendation from the Jackson County Planning Commission on Jan. 28.
The board recommended denial of a special use permit for a 62-acre tract at 6275 Hwy. 53, Braselton. Traffic issues in the area was cited as the main concern by several board members.
The property is owned by Ramar Land Corp. and the applicant is Maser Consulting. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have the final say on the proposed special use permit.
The property is already zoned for commercial and industrial development and is inside the West Jackson overlay District.
The county's planning staff had recommended approval of the special use permit for the project.
SUBDIVISION NEAR NEW SCHOOL
In other action, the planning board gave approval for a map amendment of 64 acres at the corner of Skelton Rd. and Hwy. 332 near the new high school for a 181-home subdivision.
The map amendment changes the future land use map from residential and commercial to just residential.
heritage Homes of Georgia is the applicant.
MADDOX RD. SUBDIVISION
Another subdivision in the West Jackson Area was also given the green light by the planning board.
JTG Holdings got a recommendation for approval of a rezoning and special use for a 66-lot development on 25 acres on Maddox Rd., Hoschton.
OTHER ACTIONS
In other action, the planning board recommended approval for:
• a rezoning of 3 acres on Lewis Roberts Rd. to divide the property into two lots.
• a map amendment at 1596 Ridgeway Church Rd. in Commerce of 1.5 acres to develop a convince store.
• a map amendment at 2909 Ila Rd. Commerce for 17 acres to bring an existing business into current zoning use from its grandfathered status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.