A proposed 300-plus home development, including a related annexation request, will be presented to Hoschton leaders again this week.
The item will appear on the council’s Thursday (Aug. 17) work session agenda, with a potential vote coming on Monday (Aug. 21). No additional public hearing is scheduled.
Providence Group seeks to annex approximately 33 acres into Hoschton as part of a 110-acre gated development of single-family residences and townhomes. The development would front Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads, East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
The council held public hearings in May and June — one more public hearing than required – over the rezoning and annexation requests for the proposal but took no action. Jackson County formally objected to the annexation request in May, citing a higher housing density than allowed in the county and the impact on public facilities.
Providence’s plan called for 389 homes when presented to the Hoschton City Council during the second public hearing in June. But the developer agreed to a reduction to 334 units as part of an agreement with Jackson County to withdraw its objection.
The removal of 55 homes lowered the density of the development to a density consistent with the county’s future land use and character-area maps.
The county BOC voted 5-0 on July 25 to withdraw the objection, allowing the county and developer to avoid a Sept. 6 arbitration hearing.
Hoschton’s planning staff initially recommended denial of Providence Group’s proposal but now recommends approval with 15 conditions placed on the project.
While the county has removed its objection to Providence Group’s annexation request, an Aug. 28 arbitration hearing remains for another annexation proposal into Hoschton from Rocklyn Homes. The developer seeks to bring 287 acres into the city on Hwy. 53 near the south end of town for a proposed 1055-unit development of single-family homes and townhomes.
