Decisions on two proposed major developments in Hoschton remain unresolved as both move toward arbitration.
One project would bring over 1,000 homes into the city, while the other would add 389 if approved.
The city council cannot approve either proposal without entering into arbitration with Jackson County, which has formally objected to annexations into Hoschton required for the projects. The council could have denied either proposal, but the items did not appear on Monday’s (June 19) voting meeting agenda. City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison confirmed that both projects will move into arbitration.
Providence Group of Georgia and Rocklyn Homes seek the annexation and zoning changes for the respective developments.
Providence Group calls for a planned unit development (PUD) of 389 residential units with a mix of detached single-family units and townhomes on nearly 110 acres fronting Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads, East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
As part of this plan, it seeks to annex and rezone a combined 33 acres fronting Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads to PUD (planned unit development). Shannon Sell owns 25.6 acres of that land, and Paul and Brenda Cheek own 7.4 acres.
The property currently holds an agricultural-rural farm district (A-2) zoning in Jackson County.
Additionally, Providence Group asks to rezone 84.46 acres contiguous to the proposed annexation tract from agricultural district to PUD. Of that acreage, 58.86 acres are owned by Sell and front East Jefferson St., while 17.86 acres are owned by West Jackson, LLC, and front both East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
On Hoschton’s southern border, Rocklyn Homes requests annexation and rezoning of 287.14 acres owned by Mary Ann Kenerly and New Hope AME Church along Hwy. 53 from an agricultural-rural farm district to a planned unit development (PUD) for a major mixed-use development of 651 single-family lots and 404 townhome units.
The project calls for 3.6 acres of civic space and 5.5 acres of church expansion. The developer has also offered the county school system “pad-ready” property on the site at a below-market price to build a school. The school would be located in a space Rocklyn originally planned for a large shopping center. It will also donate 3.3 acres for a public safety complex.
City planning staff has recommended denial of both projects.
Both proposals were discussed at length during a second round of public hearings held Thursday (June 15) at the city’s new city hall community room. The additional hearings were granted, in part, to allow more people to attend the hearings than space allowed during May hearings held in the cramped quarters of Hoschton’s old city hall. Thursday’s hearings drew a capacity crowd to the much larger facility.
Opponents again criticized both projects for potential impacts on traffic, schools, public services and crime.
No arbitration date has been set for the Providence Group project, while the Rocklyn Homes arbitration is scheduled for July 10.
Kidd-Harrison said it’s possible that both projects could come before the council again as early as August.
