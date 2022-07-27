A proposed convenience store in Hoschton on Hwy. 53 was again rejected by the city council.
The council voted unanimously to deny the project during its Tuesday (July 26) meeting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A proposed convenience store in Hoschton on Hwy. 53 was again rejected by the city council.
The council voted unanimously to deny the project during its Tuesday (July 26) meeting.
This marks the second time the council has voted against a rezoning request to allow for a convenience store with gas pumps, fast food restaurants and retail on a 1.54-acre tract at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Towne Center Pkwy.
The council rejected a similar proposal from the same applicant in July 2021.
Mansoor Qanruddin, the applicant and property owner, sought a rezoning from C-2 to C-3 for the property because gas pumps are prohibited in a C-2 zoning, though they once were permitted. Hoschton planning staff recommended approval of the rezoning with 11 conditions.
Bill Bramlett, the architect for the project, said the ownership group vetted the property back when gas pumps were allowed in a C-2 zoning. Bramlett urged the council to grant the C-3 zoning, pointing to group’s convenience store projects in Canton and College Park and another one being developed near Hoschton at the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 332.
“I hoped to be able to share specific examples of how this owners’ group that is pursing the rezoning has very good intentions in complying with not only what they thought was allowed under the old zoning,” Bramlett said, “but also making the adaptations needed to what is now prevented there.”
But three residents spoke against the request. Concerns ranged from the aesthetics of a convenience store and gas station in the middle of the town to fears of the traffic it could generate.
“I don’t think this is needed,” said resident Christina Brown, who noted multiple convenience stores within two miles of the site. “It’s not attractive. It’s not in fitting with the historic corridor and, thirdly, I think it’s very unsafe to increase the traffic in that area in a town with no traffic control.”
Similarly, Stevie Hurst, who said her home is located near the proposed site, expressed traffic concerns on Hwy. 53, calling it “a nightmare.”
“I can only imagine what is going to happen if there was a gas station with pumps there,” she said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.