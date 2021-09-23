A Braselton-area development received the green light to proceed, but without a proposed connector road to Reunion subdivision that has generated considerable pushback among that neighborhood's residents.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted unanimously Thursday (Sept. 23) to allow a planned residential development (PRD) zoning for Pulte Group to develop a 54-acre, 140-unit subdivision off Spout Springs Rd., but did so with a notable condition prohibiting a connecting road or golf cart path to adjacent Reunion — also a Pulte development.
Pulte had sought a connector road from the new development to Reunion’s Grand Reunion Dr., one of the subdivision’s most heavily trafficked interior roads.
Four residents spoke on Thursday against the tie-in, which would have allowed use of the subdivision’s amenities by the new home owners. They contended that Reunion’s streets and amenities are already crowded enough.
“Let me be clear, we want a PRD,” said Reunion resident Gary Hodges, who has lived in the subdivision since 2003. “We want Pulte to build. We just want them to do their own separate subdivision and stay way from Reunion."
Brian Rochester, representing Pulte, sought to remove the condition prohibiting the connection to Reunion. He said the issue presented to the board was to determine if the zoning was appropriate for the property, not if a developer could add on to a development.
In addition to the condition prohibiting a connecting road or cart path, the BOC approved conditions — among others — limiting the subdivision to 140 units and requiring an amenity package, including a pool and pickle ball courts, for the proposed subdivision.
The project has been a source of contention for months for Reunion residents, who started a petition over the summer in opposition to Pulte’s plans to connect the new development to theirs. Residents then held their own meeting with Pulte in July, during which many voiced their objections to Pulte's plans.
In August, Reunion residents attended a Hall County Planning Commission meeting en masse to oppose connecting the two developments. The planning commission recommended approval of a PRD zoning for the project but included a condition prohibiting the connector road.
Meanwhile, a group of Reunion residents is seeking to purchase the piece of land Pulte needs to connect the two developments.
This story will be updated.
