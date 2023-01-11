The addition of two well sites found on Charlie Smith Rd. could boost Braselton's water supply capacity to nearly one million gallons per day.
A $450,000 grant is attached to this project, requiring a public hearing, which the town fulfilled Thursday (Jan. 5) when town engineer Jerry Hood briefed the town council on the proposed wells.
According to Hood, one of the wells will produce 200 gallons a minute, the other 80 gallons per minute. The wells, located on town-owned land, have received EPD approval for public water supply. Hood projected the wells to go online next year.
The town is also considering four other potential well sites on privately-owned land.
The addition of the two wells is part of the town's plan for long-term water sustainability. Braselton purchases about 60% of its water through both Jackson and Gwinnett counties, with a possible agreement for water with Barrow County being discussed.
Councilman Richard Harper pointed to recent heavy rains and asked if capturing and treating that water was an additional water-supply option. Hood said the town is considering a soil conservation service reservoir available to Braselton in Hall County "as a possibility to convert that to some water-supply source."
In a related matter, Ward asked Hood to investigate stabilization options regarding flooding issues in neighborhoods near rivers and streams and runoff issues.
"We've got a lot of homes to protect here," Ward said.
NEW VOTING DISTRICTS APPROVED
The council provided the second of two required approval votes for new town voting districts, which are required every 10 years. No residents spoke against the new districts during a December public hearing.
In other business, the council during its Jan. 9 voting session:
•approved numerous changes to the town's comprehensive plan discussed back in November, along with two additions. The changes are listed at braselton.net under the planning department.
•approved a new alcohol license for Muhammad Amin for a package store at 5557 Hwy. 53. Amin's license was initially approved in January of 2022 but lapsed when the business did not open within 12 months of the issuing date, requiring council re-approval.
•approved a new alcohol license for Tatiana Stasenko of Axe Masters, which is purchasing Twisted Axes Throw House on Thompson Mill Rd.
•denied a de-annexation request from Jackson Office Park, LLC, for 1.8 acres on 8528 Hwy. 124 with a 3-2 vote. The landowner owns the adjacent tract in unincorporated Jackson County and sought to combine the two parcels. Jackson County, however, required both lots to be unincorporated to do so. The council voted for denial following discussion of the cleanliness of the property. The applicant offered to place conditions on the annexation, but a representative did not attend Monday's meeting to provide details. Ward, James Murphy and Richard Harper voted in favor of denial, while Becky Richardson and Jim Joedecke voted against denial.
•approved a change in the alcohol license holder for CVS on Spout Springs Rd. to Alvaro Raez. In a related matter, Joedecke said the location is a "serial offender" of the town's codes, noting signs placed on poles. The business has removed the signs.
•approved a qualifying fee of $180 for this year's town council races. Two seats — District 1 (Richardson) and District 3 (Joedecke) — are up for election.
