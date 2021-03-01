Members of the public have until March 9 to make a comment about the planned widening of I-85 from Braselton to Commerce.
The project construction is slated to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2024.
The public can comment about the project at the Georgia Department of Transportation's webpage at:
Surveying is currently being done along the route. Bridges over the oconee River near Jefferson and over Ridgeway Church Rd. in Commerce will be replaced during the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.