In advance of a rezoning and annexation public hearing later this month for property on Josh Pirkle Rd., a public forum has been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot at 4272 Hwy. 53 to discuss these requests.
Project information will be shared and residents will have an opportunity to answer questions. The forum is being hosted by the firm of Mahaffey Pickens Tucker, LLP.
Applicant Pirkle Farms Development, LLC, requests that the City of Hoschton annex and rezone an aggregate 400 acres along Josh Pirkle Rd. for both light industrial and residential development.
A request to annex this property into nearby Braselton for warehouses was made by a different developer in 2018, but the Braselton Town Council rejected it following public pushback.
In this latest request, Pirkle Farms asks that 219 acres fronting the west side of Josh Pirkle Rd. and the Mulberry River be annexed and rezoned from agricultural rural farm district in Jackson County to light industrial to allow for 1.36 million square feet of light industrial space.
Additionally, Pirkle Farms requests an annexation and rezoning for nearly 181 acres fronting the south side of Josh Pirkle Rd. from agricultural rural farm district in Jackson County and agricultural in Hoschton to a planned unit development (PUD) district zoning in Hoschton. The development would consist of 175 townhomes and 363 detached single-family homes.
The Hoschton City Council will hold its public hearing over these requests on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Square.
Nearly four years ago, the Braselton Town Council denied annexation requests from Ackerman/Adair Realty to allow for the construction of four warehouses totaling 2.8 million square feet on 390 acres on Josh Pirkle Rd.
Though proposed for Braselton, the request drew backlash from residents in Hoschton who lived near the property. Opponents cited concerns over decreased property values, along with environmental and nuisance issues during their objections.
The Braselton Town Council rejected the requests with a unanimous vote.
It was also rejected at the county level 2 years ago. A sea of red showed up in mass. This article does not mention the 1 million square feet of warehouses planned for this new development along with the homes and townhomes.
