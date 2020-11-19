District 2 Public Health announces new hours of operation for all 13 county health departments. The change will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 30.
The new hours will offer health department services until 7 p.m. every Tuesday. These extended hours will add convenience for individuals whose schedules may not allow them to come to the health department during the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, according to a news release.
The new hours of operations are:
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.
- Tuesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1-7 p.m.
- Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Environmental Health Offices and the District Office will keep their current operating hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for Union and White counties).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.