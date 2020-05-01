District 2 Public Health, which includes Hall County, recently announced updates to schedules, testing criteria and specimen collection sites.
Previous testing criteria was to test individuals with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Due to new testing criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), District 2 can now test anyone with these additional symptoms: chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
District 2 has also expanded the hours of the call center. The new call center hours are: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day including Saturdays and Sundays. All county health departments will continue to schedule appointments during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
The Specimen Point of Collection (SPOC) in Hall County will operate Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Additional sites are planned across District 2.
An appointment is needed at each of the Specimen Points of Collection. To schedule an appointment for testing, contact the call center at 770-531-5600 or your local health department.
