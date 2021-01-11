District 2 Public Health, which includes Hall County, recently announced that its phone lines and website are overwhelmed due to the response for the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We ask that everyone be patient," District 2 leaders said. "We understand that everyone is anxious, but everyone who wants the vaccine will be given the opportunity to get vaccinated."
There's a limited vaccine supply available at a small number of providers. As more vaccines are shipped to additional enrolled providers, access to appointments will improve over the days and weeks ahead, District 2 leaders said.
"It is important to remember that this is a two-dose vaccine, given 21 or 28 days apart, depending on the manufacturer. For the Pfizer vaccine, it is 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine is 28 days apart," District 2 leaders said. "This means that appointments for the second dose must be scheduled when the first dose is received. This process also places some limits on the speed at which the vaccine can be given."
The District is adding staff to help with vaccine administration and planning with other health care providers, colleges and universities to utilize nursing students, paramedics and other health care professionals to help vaccinate residents.
In addition, District 2 leaders are scheduling special clinics where they can vaccinate larger groups of people at one time. An announcement will be made about these clinics when there is adequate staffing and vaccines. Appointments will be required. The special clinics will require larger venues where people can safely social distance while being vaccinated and then wait the required observation time after being vaccinated.
"We continue to place orders for more vaccine as we administer the vaccine on hand," District 2 leaders said. "This will keep our vaccine supply line going."
