Georgia's Department of Public Health recently announced 19 cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in Georgia.
While no cases have been confirmed in District 2 counties yet, at least 30 other states have reported cases of the variant. (Hall County is part of District 2.)
The same measures used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the recommended for this variant.
"However, it is more important to follow these measures, as the variant B.1.1.7 is more contagious," District 2 leaders said.
District 2 Public Health asks all residents to renew efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 by following these steps:
- Wear a mask/face covering.
- Maintain proper social distance (at least 6 feet).
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid large gatherings.
- Follow quarantine guidance if you are exposed.
- Follow isolation guidance if you are sick or have tested positive for Covid-19.
- Get a COVID-19 vaccination when you are eligible.
For more information about COVID-19 https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
