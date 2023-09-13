A developer is proposing a 185-unit apartment development on Friendship Rd., and the Hall County Planning Commission will hear about those plans next week.
A public hearing is set for the planning board’s Sept. 18 (6 p.m.) meeting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A developer is proposing a 185-unit apartment development on Friendship Rd., and the Hall County Planning Commission will hear about those plans next week.
A public hearing is set for the planning board’s Sept. 18 (6 p.m.) meeting.
Applicant Tim Wilbanks seeks two rezoning requests for the proposed site at 1731 Friendship Rd., which totals just over 10 acres.
One seeks to rezone 7.3 acres from agricultural to a planned commercial development (PCD) and the other 2.7 acres from agricultural to highway business.
The project includes a variance request to reduce a transitional buffer in the Gateway Corridor Overlay District from 25 to 15 feet.
According to planning documents, the development would be separated into two independent developments sharing a common access drive. Plans call for a four-story apartment building with 900-square-foot units on the 7.3-acre portion. The other portion of the development would be classified as an H-B development with no specific plans at the time of document submittal.
According to the documents, Hall County planning staff recommends approval, with conditions, of rezoning the 7.3-acre apartment portion but denial of the rezoning request for the 2.7-acre parcel. Staff said that rezoning would create an isolated district. Staff has also recommended denial of the variance request due to failure to demonstrate a hardship.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.