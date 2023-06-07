The Braselton Town Council will take public comments this week concerning a proposed 345-home expansion of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan development.
A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at 4:30 p.m. The Braselton Planning Commission held a public hearing over the issue in March, drawing an overflow crowd.
The applicant, PulteGroup, requests annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County and adjustments to the original master plan, approved in 1999, to move forward with expansion plans.
Pulte seeks to develop 28 homes on the annexation tract as a continuation of Del Webb at Chateau Elan. The annexation tract would connect the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other parcels, already within the town limits, to construct 255 more homes. Pulte also proposes a separate residential development of 62 John Wieland homes.
The Braselton Planning Commission recommended denial of both Pulte's requests during its April 24 meeting after putting off its decision for a month.
The town council public hearing will be held at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
