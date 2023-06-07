Braselton Municipal Court
The Braselton Town Council will take public comments this week concerning a proposed 345-home expansion of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan development.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at 4:30 p.m. The Braselton Planning Commission held a public hearing over the issue in March, drawing an overflow crowd.

