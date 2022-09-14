Braselton lofts

A rendering of "Braselton Lofts," a boutique hotel proposed for 2.47 acres on Davis St. next to Braselton Brewing Company. 

A proposed boutique hotel in Braselton will come before the town’s planning board for review later this month.

The Braselton Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 26 (7 p.m.) will hear a request to rezone 2.47 on Davis St. from residential to general commercial (Tier 2) for “Braselton Lofts,” a planned 36,871 square-foot hotel with a restaurant and pub. Architectural Collaborative is the applicant for the project. The property, owned by Braselton Township Development, LLC, is located adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company.

