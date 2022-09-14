A proposed boutique hotel in Braselton will come before the town’s planning board for review later this month.
The Braselton Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 26 (7 p.m.) will hear a request to rezone 2.47 on Davis St. from residential to general commercial (Tier 2) for “Braselton Lofts,” a planned 36,871 square-foot hotel with a restaurant and pub. Architectural Collaborative is the applicant for the project. The property, owned by Braselton Township Development, LLC, is located adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company.
According to documents submitted, the hotel will have both street-level and upper-floor rooms. The rear of the property will include a trail and green space along a creek. The restaurant and pub would be located below street level and open toward the creek and green space. Parking would be located on a level below the building with some small surface lots on the sides of the structure.
Following the Sept. 26 planning commission hearing, the Braselton Town Council will hold a public hearing over the rezoning on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.. A potential vote is expected on Oct. 10 (7 p.m.) during the council’s regular session.
The Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) offered its endorsement for the hotel project on Aug. 11 when it voted to write a letter of support to the mayor and town council.
Plans for the hotel were first announced at the DDA’s December 2021 meeting.
