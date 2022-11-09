Hall Co.

The Hall County government will begin a major update to the county’s comprehensive plan with a virtual public meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Pre-registration is required, and the link can be found on the plan’s website: https://tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/hall-county-forward.

The comprehensive plan is the county’s blueprint outlining how its long-term vision and development goals will be realized over time. The plan addresses a variety of issues, including land use, transportation, housing, recreation, historic preservation, open space and economic development.

