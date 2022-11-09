The Hall County government will begin a major update to the county’s comprehensive plan with a virtual public meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Pre-registration is required, and the link can be found on the plan’s website: https://tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/hall-county-forward.
The comprehensive plan is the county’s blueprint outlining how its long-term vision and development goals will be realized over time. The plan addresses a variety of issues, including land use, transportation, housing, recreation, historic preservation, open space and economic development.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) requires an update of a comprehensive plan every five to 10 years. Hall County completed its last major comprehensive plan update in 2017 and a minor update earlier in 2022.
“This meeting will cover the ways our residents can get involved and share their input in the planning process, which is our ultimate goal: to have a plan for the future of Hall County created by Hall County,” said Randi Doveton, director of Hall County planning and development.
This virtual meeting will be the first of a series of workshops to update the comprehensive plan which will be held both virtually and in-person. The public is encouraged to attend the meetings to share their opinions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.