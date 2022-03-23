The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. over a conditional use permit for a proposed gas station and convenience store at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Jackson Avenue.
The town council will then hold a public hearing over this request on Thursday, April 7 at 4 p.m.
The property, a 6.75-acre tract, is currently zoned general commercial with conditions and is located in the Hwy. 53 Overlay District.
The applicant, Ed Merchant, requests a conditional use approval to permit a convenience store and gas station in the overlay district.
Both public hearings will be held at the Police and Municipal Court facility located at 5040 Highway 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.