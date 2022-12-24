The Town of Braselton will hold a pair of public hearings on Jan. 5 to discuss water supply projects and proposed amendments to its comprehensive plan.
Both public hearings will be held at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Facility located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
For more information about the proposed changes, contact Braselton Planning and Development Director Kevin Keller at 706-654-5797 or via email at kdkeller@braselton.net.
The hearing over water supply improvement projects — funded through the Georgia Water Infrastructure Program and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — will explain plans to develop and add two municipal water supply wells and 3,100 linear feet of 8-inch water transmission main. The project site is located on town property adjacent to Charlie Smith Rd. Public comment will also be taken.
During this public hearing, town leaders will also identify public preferences for alternative methods of improving the town's water facilities. These alternatives will be evaluated and included in the town's environmental information document, the major planning document covering the water system improvements. This document is available for public inspection through the date of the public meeting at town hall during normal business hours.
