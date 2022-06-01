Multiple public hearings related to a potential parking deck in downtown Hoschton are scheduled for June 20.
The hearings will be held during the Hoschton City Council’s work session that evening (5:30 p.m.) at the Hoschton Train Depot located at 4272 Hwy. 53.
According to a public notice, the city seeks to rezone 6.78 acres fronting Mulberry, Broad and White streets from R-1 (single family, low-density residential district) to C-2 (general commercial highway-oriented district) for a parking structure, restaurant and other uses. It also requests a conditional use permit to construct a parking structure in C-2-zoned property.
Additionally, the council will hold public hearings over multiple variances to setbacks and buffers related to the rezoning application.
The property is located one block from Hwy. 53 in downtown Hoschton. Interim City Manager Shannon Sell said the goal is to build a parking deck there.
“That would be parking that we could use for all the stores downtown, not to mention for the festivals and stuff like that,” Sell said.
He noted that the availability of downtown parking “is a big issue.”
Sell estimated a deck of 250-300 parking spaces with the potential of retail shopping on the street level. He provided a general cost estimate between $8 million and $10 million.
The deck could include as many as four levels if retail is a level to itself. Given the slope of the property, one parking level could possibly be built below ground.
Sell said the parking deck would be comparable in size to nearby Braselton’s. He said the city would likely have more specific details in 30-60 days.
The city would have SPLOST funds to apply toward the project and is in beginning stages of seeking grant funding, according to Sell.
“We’re still just putting all those pieces together,” he said.
Sell, who said he’s often mentioned the need for a parking decade, said this appears to be a two-year project.
If the city moves forward with the project, the deck would potentially be ready by Hoschton’s 2024 fall festival, according to Sell.
The council will also hold public hearings on the following items on June 20:
•a request from George Flanigan to rezone 2.37 acres on Henry St. from R-4 (single-family urban residential district), conditional, to MFR (multiple family residential) district for fee-simple townhomes or multi-family dwellings.
•a request from Eddie Butler, applicant, Brett and Erica Peneguy and Elijah Butler, property owners, to rezone 1.3 acres on White St. from R-1 (single-family, low-density residential district) to OR (office residential district) for office-residential use.
•a zoning amendment request to permit food trucks in C-1 and MU zoning district and to revise regulations for food trucks.
The council could act on any of these requests during its regular meeting immediately following the work session.
All applications are on file in Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Square and are available for public review during regular business hours. For more information, call 706-654-3034.
PUBLIC MEETING PLANNED
The City of Hoschton will hold a public meeting July 7 at 3 p.m. at city hall to discuss improvement needs for the city's wastewater system and "encourage public involvement in the development of a plan to improve the wastewater system," according to a notice issued by the city.
"The public meeting will attempt to identify public preferences for alternative methods of improving the city’s wastewater facilities," the notice stated. "These alternatives will be evaluated and included in the city’s facilities plan and environmental information document, the major planning document covering the wastewater system."
