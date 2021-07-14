Both the Braselton Planning Commission and the Braselton Town Council will hold public hearings on rezoning and annexation requests for a proposed 144-unit, 55-and-up community on 27.3 acres in the Duncan Corners area in Hall County.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold its public hearing Monday, July 26 at 7 p.m., while the Braselton Town Council will hold its public hearing Thursday, August 12, at 4 p.m.
The applicant, OneStreet Residential, LLC, out of Atlanta, seeks to rezone seven different parcels on Thompson Mill Rd. for this project, totaling 27.3 acres. It requests annexation for only one of those parcels.
The current zoning is R-3 (residential) for the incorporated parcels and AR-IV for the unincorporated parcel. The requested zoning classification for all parcels is R-M (multi-family). The applicant plans to build 144 residential cottages, both stand alone and duplex style.
Residence sizes in this development will range from 700 square feet to 1,900 square feet.
Related to this application are variance requests to amend the definition of a dwelling, multi-family apartment; reduce minimum side-yard setback requirements; eliminate a 10-foot buffer and eight-foot fence requirement for an amenity area; modify building materials standards; and eliminate a buffer requirement.
Also on those respective dates, the planning commission and town council will also hold public hearings over a request from Ralph and Becky Richardson to rezone 0.56 acres on Davis Street in Jackson County from an R-1 to R-3. The applicants plan to subdivide the property into two lots for detached single-family dwelling units.
