The Braselton Town Council will hold Thursday (July 7, 4 p.m.) public hearings for code amendments related to appointments and potential removals of those who serve on the town's planning board and board of zoning appeals.
The changes stipulate that Braselton Planning Commission members’ two-year terms begin Feb. 1 on even-numbered years and that members can be removed with or without cause. The code previously listed some grounds for dismissal. The amendment specifies that removal must come from the council member of the district the board member represents or the mayor if that board member serves as an at-large representative.
The council will also hear proposed changes to Braselton Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) members’ appointments and terms. The biggest change reduces BZA terms from two years to one year. Those terms will also start Feb. 1. The changes also stipulate that one BZA member will be appointed from each of the town’s districts, along with one at-large member appointed by the mayor. Members may be removed with cause by the councilperson representing that board member’s district or the mayor if that BZA member is an at-large selection. BZA members can also be removed by those same town leaders if they miss three consecutive meetings or fail to reside in the town.
The Braselton Planning Commission, at its June 25 meeting, voted to recommend all proposed amendments.
HEARING CANCELED
Meanwhile, a public hearing for conditional use permit request from Ed Merchant to build a gas station and convenience store in the Hwy. 53 Corridor Overlay District has been canceled after the application was withdrawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.