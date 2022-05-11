Both the Braselton Planning Commission and the Braselton Town Council will hold public hearings over a proposed gas station on Hwy. 53 and a number of development code amendments.
The planning commission will hold its public hearings May 23 at 7 p.m., while the town council will hear these matters on June 9 at 4 p.m.
In a matter postponed from last month, applicant Ed Merchant seeks a conditional use for 6.75 acres on Hwy. 53 to permit a gas station and convenience store in the Hwy. 53 Overlay District. The property, owned by Friendship Road Properties LLC, is currently zoned general commercial with conditions.
Meanwhile, the Town of Braselton continues to make changes to its development codes. The latest amendment proposals call for:
•deleting the term “fast food” and replacing it with term “restaurant drive-in/drive-through” and making restaurant drive-in/drive-throughs a conditional use in all zoning districts where the previous use term “fast food” was permitted by right (this amendment shall not supersede use regulations in zoning overlay districts that are more restrictive).
•making automotive gas station and convenience stores a conditional use in the neighborhood commercial and general commercial zoning districts (this amendment shall not supersede use regulations in zoning overlay districts that are more restrictive).
•adding language regarding land-use mix requirements for planned unit developments (PUD).
•adding language regarding multi-family use requirements for PUD residential design requirements.
•adding language regarding multi-family use requirements for PUD non-residential design requirements.
•adding language stating a deferral policy for amendments to the official zoning map (re-zoning) and for conditional use applications.
•add language authorizing the mayor and council to make decisions on concurrent variance applications attached to a re-zoning or conditional use application.
•amending current language that conflicts with proposed language related to deferral policies and concurrent variance requests.
Copies of the applications can be viewed or downloaded at https://www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/planning_commission.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.