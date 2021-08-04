The public will have a pair of opportunities to weigh in on two large residential developments proposed in the Jackson County portion of Braselton.
Abernathy Development Company, LLC, proposes a 322-lot single-family residential community on 91 acres located at Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd., while Lyons Group Acquisitions, LLC, proposes a 219-lot active adult community on 32.51 acres on Lewis Braselton Blvd. Both projects require rezoning, while Abernathy also requests annexation with its proposal.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing over both items on Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The Braselton Town Council will hold its public hearings over each on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m.
Abernathy requests a residential (R-3) zoning for its 322-lot proposal, which calls for both attached and detached single-family dwelling units. The land is currently zoned agricultural.
Lyons Group asks for an multi-family residential zoning (R-M) for its 219-unit project in what is currently R-1 (residential) zoned land.
Both rezoning applications come with variance requests.
Abernathy seeks a variance requirement for rear-entry, two-car garages served by an alleyway to the rear of the principal structure.
Lyons Group asks for an exception to the town’s definition of multi-family apartments to permit buildings which may be occupied by one or more families versus two or more families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.