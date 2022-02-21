Meetings of the Hall County Board of Commissioners and Hall County Planning Commission will return to the Hall County Government Center.
The two entities had been meeting at the Gainesville Civic Center while renovations were underway at the Hall County Government Center.
The Board of Commissioners Work Session and Planning Commission Meeting on Monday, Feb. 21 will once again be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor of the Government Center, located at 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.
“Hall County Government would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the citizens of Hall County for their patience as we held these critically important meetings off-site throughout the latter months of 2021 and the first part of 2022,” said Jock Connell, County Administrator. “We look forward to hosting them at the government center once again.”
As renovations continue at the Government Center, two departments have temporarily changed locations. Citizens needing to reach Administration or Financial Services may do so via the reception desk on the second floor.
Citizens are reminded that many forms of county business can be conducted online or by phone or email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.