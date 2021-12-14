The proposed development of a near 400-acre tract of land off Josh Pirkle Rd. was met with public backlash back in 2018, and there’s similar angst again.
A crowd of over 40 people filled the Hoschton depot Monday (Dec. 13) for a public forum over a proposal to annex the land — known as the Pirkle Farm, which dates back to the 1850s — into Hoschton to build 1.36 million square feet of light industrial space and a large subdivision. The project proposed by Pirkle Farms, LLC, seeks an M-1 zoning for the industrial development and a planned urban development (PUD) zoning for the residential component.
The Hoschton City Council will hold a public hearing Dec. 20 (5:30 p.m.) over the requests and potentially take action. Shane Lanham, an attorney representing Pirkle Farms, LLC, said city staff has recommended approval of the project with conditions.
A number of residents who attended Monday’s one-and-a-half-hour forum used the platform to voice their objections to the project, citing concerns about the project’s impact on city infrastructure, water and sewer and the county school system. Other points of contention were water runoff and how the sizable development would impact the city’s already-problematic traffic issues.
“We’re the silent investors who get no return on the investment for this project by paying higher school bonds, higher school maintenance and operation taxes, higher sewer fees,” resident Scott Butler said. “We get no return on our investment except sitting for three to five minutes at intersections, our kids are in trailers (at schools).”
Another developer attempted to annex the property into Braselton and rezone it for multiple warehouses in early 2018 but was met with citizen backlash and a unanimous rejection by the Braselton Town Council. An attempt later in 2018 to request a land use change in Jackson County for the warehouses — which was met with similar public resistance — was also denied unanimously.
Over three years later, plans for the property now differ, with a residential component in addition to light-industrial use. Pirkle Farms, LLC, proposes a development of 499 residences (down from 538 on an earlier site plan), comprising a mix of 168 townhomes and 331 detached homes. Amenities would include a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts and pocket parks.
The project will feature 90 acres of open space and include four-to-five miles of public-access trails. Pirkle Farms also plans to donate 15 acres of green space to the city. Ken Wood, an engineer representing Pirkle Farms, said an industrial building has been flipped from the original site plan to position its loading dock toward the inside of the industrial development instead of to the outside. Industrial structures and residences have also been positioned further away from the property than shown on the original site plan, according to Wood. Additionally, Pirkle Farms plans to rebuild Josh Pirkle Rd. to accommodate the development.
But many in the audience were not sold on these plans. One woman pointed to the amount of industrial square footage.
“I don’t see much past that,” she said. “And I’m sorry if that sounds rude, but I look at this and that’s what I see, and it kind of sucks.”
Another woman, who expressed infrastructure concerns, echoed those comments.
“As my neighbor said, I’d don’t like what I see,” she said.
Butler asked that developers invest more into communities in which they build.
“I think it’s not too much to ask out of $200 million that the developers kick in something for our school system, for our waste water treatment plant debt,” Butler said. “I just don’t think that’s too much to ask.”
Bryan Muslof — from InLine Communities who is the developer representing Pirkle Farms — defended the project, pointing to the mix of industrial and residential use, the parkland proposed within the project, the land to be donated to the city and the improvements planned for Josh Pirkle Rd. as well as the road’s intersection with Hwy. 124. The city will also be granted rights to draw water from wells on the property at no cost, though it has not yet been determined how much water those wells would produce.
Muslof said Pirkle Farms “is bringing a lot to the table.”
“We want to make things better,” he said. “We’re not just here to take, so we totally get it.”
