Braselton has announced six qualifiers for its Nov. 2 elections, while six candidates have qualified in Hoschton as well.
The three-day qualifying period for races in both municipalities concluded Wednesday (Aug. 18) at 4:30 p.m.
In Braselton, Hardy Johnson, a current councilman in District 4, and Kurt Ward qualified for the mayoral race.
Third-term mayor Bill Orr is not seeking re-election.
Meanwhile, councilwoman Peggy Slappey qualified to seek re-election in her District 2 post. Richard Harper also qualified to run for the District 2 council seat. James Murphy and Jeff Gardner both qualified to run for the District 4 seat.
In Hoschton, incumbent mayor Shannon Sell qualified to seek re-election, while Lauren O'Leary qualified to challenge him in that race.
In the city’s at-large races for four council seats, four candidates qualified to fill those spots: Tracy Carswell (incumbent), James Lawson (incumbent), Fredria Carter-Sterling and Scott Mims.
Hoschton is adding two seats its council per a July 1 city charter change.
